Sites consisting primarily of user-generated content that serves as a vehicle for self-promotion on which a variety of personal experiences or interests are shared. These sites do not represent businesses, institutions or governmental entities although they may mention or be sponsored by such bodies. Content on these sites tends to be dynamic in nature. Content topic and tone may vary from benign to extreme or vacillate between the two as determined by the author. Reader comments may also contain mixed content.