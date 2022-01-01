Discover Art/Culture websites
Sites that nurture and promote cultural understanding of fine art including but not limited to sculpture, paintings and other visual art forms, literature, music, dance, ballet, and performance art and the venues or foundations that support, foster or house them such as museums, galleries, symphonies and the like. Sites that provide a learning environment or cultural awareness outside of the strictures of formalized education such as museums and planetariums are included under this heading.
pixiv(ピクシブ)は、作品の投稿・閲覧が楽しめる「イラストコミュニケーションサービス」です。幅広いジャンルの作品が投稿され、ユーザー発の企画やメーカー公認のコンテストが開催されています。
Discover Auctions websites
Sites that support the offering and purchasing of goods between individuals. Does not include classified advertisements.
Buy & sell electronics, cars, clothes, collectibles & more on eBay, the world's online marketplace. Top brands, low prices & free shipping on many items.
Discover Brokerage/Trading websites
Sites that provide or advertise trading of securities and management of investment assets (online or offline). Also includes insurance sites, as well as sites that offer financial investment strategies, quotes, and news.
Where the world charts, chats and trades markets. We're a supercharged super-charting platform and social network for traders and investors. Free to sign up.
Binance cryptocurrency exchange - We operate the worlds biggest bitcoin exchange and altcoin crypto exchange in the world by volume
东方财富网，专业的互联网财经媒体，提供7*24小时财经资讯及全球金融市场报价，汇聚全方位的综合财经资讯和金融市场资讯，覆盖股票、财经、证券、金融、美股、港股、行情、基金、债券、期货、外汇、科创板、保险、信托、黄金、理财、商业、银行、博客、股吧、财迷、论坛等财经综合信息
Discover Business Applications websites
Sites with interactive, Web-based office, productivity, collaboration, and business applications including business enablement services. Excludes email, chat/IM, or other sites that have a specific content category.
GitHub is where over 100 million developers shape the future of software, together. Contribute to the open source community, manage your Git repositories, review code like a pro, track bugs and features, power your CI/CD and DevOps workflows, and secure code before you commit it.
iLovePDF is an online service to work with PDF files completely free and easy to use. Merge PDF, split PDF, compress PDF, office to PDF, PDF to JPG and more!
Discover Business/Economy websites
Sites devoted to business firms, business information, economics, marketing, business management and entrepreneurship. This does not include sites that perform services that are defined in another category (such as Information Technology companies, or companies that sell travel services). Does not include shopping sites.
750 million+ members | Manage your professional identity. Build and engage with your professional network. Access knowledge, insights and opportunities.
阿里巴巴（1688.com）是全球企业间（B2B）电子商务的著名品牌，为数千万网商提供海量商机信息和便捷安全的在线交易市场，也是商人们以商会友、真实互动的社区平台。目前1688.com已覆盖原材料、工业品、服装服饰、家居百货、小商品等12个行业大类，提供从原料--生产--加工--现货等一系列的供应产品和服务
Discover Chat websites
Sites that provide chat, text messaging (SMS) or instant messaging capabilities or client downloads.
WhatsApp Messenger: More than 2 billion people in over 180 countries use WhatsApp to stay in touch with friends and family, anytime and anywhere. WhatsApp is free and offers simple, secure, reliable messaging and calling, available on phones all over the world.
Discover Education websites
Sites that offer education information, distance learning, or trade school information or programs. Includes sites that are sponsored by schools, educational facilities, faculty, or alumni groups.
Instructure's educational software includes Canvas LMS, used by schools and universities worldwide. Learn why the Instructure learning platform is a great place to work and to invest in.
Udemy is an online learning and teaching marketplace with over 185,000 courses and 49 million students. Learn programming, marketing, data science and more.
Discover Entertainment websites
Sites that provide information about or promote popular culture including but not limited to film, film critiques and discussions, film trailers, box office, television, home entertainment, music, comics, graphic novels, literary news, and reviews. This category also includes entertainment-oriented periodicals, interviews, fan clubs, celebrity gossip, and podcasts; and music and film charts.
Watch Netflix movies & TV shows online or stream right to your smart TV, game console, PC, Mac, mobile, tablet and more.
The entertainment site where fans come first. Your daily source for all things TV, movies, and games, including Star Wars, Fallout, Marvel, DC and more.
Discover File Storage/Sharing websites
Sites and services that provide online file or note storage, file sharing, synchronization of files between devices and/or network-based data backup and restoration. These services may provide the means to upload, download, paste, organize, post and share documents, files, computer code, text, non-copyright-restricted videos, music and other electronically formatted information in virtual data storage. Does not include Office/Business Applications or Media Sharing.
iLovePDF is an online service to work with PDF files completely free and easy to use. Merge PDF, split PDF, compress PDF, office to PDF, PDF to JPG and more!
MediaFire is a simple to use free service that lets you put all your photos, documents, music, and video in a single place so you can access them anywhere and share them everywhere.
Discover Financial Services websites
Sites that provide or advertise banking services, lending services, insurance services, financial information, or advice on a variety of fiscal topics including loans. Does not include sites that offer market information, brokerage or trading services, which are categorized in the Brokerage/Trading category.
Payez vos achats sans saisir vos coordonnées bancaires, recevez vos paiements en ligne et envoyez de l'argent de manière sécurisée avec PayPal.
Chase online; credit cards, mortgages, commercial banking, auto loans, investing & retirement planning, checking and business banking.
Discover Games websites
Sites that support playing or downloading video games, computer games, or electronic games. Also includes sites that support or host online sweepstakes and giveaways.
斗鱼 - 每个人的直播平台提供高清、快捷、流畅的视频直播和游戏赛事直播服务，包含英雄联盟lol直播、穿越火线cf直播、dota2直播、美女直播等各类热门游戏赛事直播和各种名家大神游戏直播，内容丰富，推送及时，带给你不一样的视听体验，一切尽在斗鱼 - 每个人的直播平台。
3DM游戏网为玩家提供最新的游戏新闻、攻略、单机游戏资源、汉化资源、游戏补丁、游戏论坛等，经过多年努力已成为游戏玩家首要选择的游戏资讯、游戏资源网站。
Discover Government/Legal websites
Sites sponsored by or which provide information on government, government agencies and government services such as taxation and emergency services. Includes sites which discuss or explain laws of various governmental entities. Also includes sites that advertise legal services, lawyers for hire, adoption services, information about adoption, immigration information, and immigration services.
Official website of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). NIH is one of the world's foremost medical research centers. An agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the NIH is the Federal focal point for health and medical research. The NIH website offers health information for the public, scientists, researchers, medical professionals, patients, educators,
Welcome to USPS.com. Find information on our most convenient and affordable shipping and mailing services. Use our quick tools to find locations, calculate prices, look up a ZIP Code, and get Track & Confirm info.
Discover Health websites
Sites that provide advice and information on general health such as fitness and well-being, personal health, medical services, over-the-counter and prescription medications, health effects of both legal and illegal drug use, alternative and complementary therapies, medical information about ailments, dentistry, optometry, and general psychiatry. Also includes self-help and support organizations dedicated to a disease or health condition.
Official website of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). NIH is one of the world's foremost medical research centers. An agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the NIH is the Federal focal point for health and medical research. The NIH website offers health information for the public, scientists, researchers, medical professionals, patients, educators,
We're committed to being your source for expert health guidance. Come to us in your pursuit of wellness.
Discover Informational websites
Sites that provide content that is informational in nature and does not provide a way to directly act upon the information (e.g., a site that provides lottery results, but does not sell lottery tickets). This category is always used in conjunction with another category appropriate to the subject matter (e.g., gambling).
东方财富网，专业的互联网财经媒体，提供7*24小时财经资讯及全球金融市场报价，汇聚全方位的综合财经资讯和金融市场资讯，覆盖股票、财经、证券、金融、美股、港股、行情、基金、债券、期货、外汇、科创板、保险、信托、黄金、理财、商业、银行、博客、股吧、财迷、论坛等财经综合信息
Discover Job Search/Careers websites
Sites that provide assistance in finding employment, and tools for locating prospective employers.
Êtes-vous à la prochaine étape de votre carrière ? Sur Indeed, accédez à des millions d'offres demploi. Nous pouvons vous aider avec nos outils de recherche d'emploi, CV et des avis.
Discover Media Sharing websites
Sites that allow sharing of media (e.g., photo sharing) and have a low risk of including objectionable content such as adult or pornographic material.
Create an account or log in to Instagram - A simple, fun & creative way to capture, edit & share photos, videos & messages with friends & family.
Find, rate and share the best memes and images. Discover the magic of the Internet at Imgur.
Remove image backgrounds automatically in 5 seconds with just one click. Don't spend hours manually picking pixels. Upload your photo now & see the magic.
Discover Mixed Content websites
Sites with generally non-offensive content but that also have potentially objectionable content such as adult or pornographic material that is not organized so that it can be classified separately. Sites that explicitly exclude offensive, adult, and pornographic content are not included in this category.
Youtube.com is ranked number 2 in the world and links to network IP address 216.58.198.206.
pixiv(ピクシブ)は、作品の投稿・閲覧が楽しめる「イラストコミュニケーションサービス」です。幅広いジャンルの作品が投稿され、ユーザー発の企画やメーカー公認のコンテストが開催されています。
Discover News/Media websites
Sites that primarily report information or comments on current events or contemporary issues of the day. Also includes news radio stations and news magazines. Does not include sites that can be rated in other categories.
Breaking news, sport, TV, radio and a whole lot more. The BBC informs, educates and entertains - wherever you are, whatever your age.
Find the latest breaking news and information on the top stories, weather, business, entertainment, politics, and more. For in-depth coverage, CNN provides special reports, video, audio, photo galleries, and interactive guides.
Discover Newsgroups/Forums websites
Sites that primarily offer access to newsgroups, messaging or bulletin board systems, or group blogs where participants can post comments, hold discussions, or seek opinions or expertise on a variety of topics.
知乎，中文互联网高质量的问答社区和创作者聚集的原创内容平台，于 2011 年 1 月正式上线，以「让人们更好的分享知识、经验和见解，找到自己的解答」为品牌使命。知乎凭借认真、专业、友善的社区氛围、独特的产品机制以及结构化和易获得的优质内容，聚集了中文互联网科技、商业、影视、时尚、文化等领域最具创造力的人群，已成为综合性、全品类、在诸多领域具有关键影响力的知识分享社区和创作者聚集的原创内容平台，建立起了以社区驱动的内容变现商业模式。
Reddit gives you the best of the internet in one place. Get a constantly updating feed of breaking news, fun stories, pics, memes, and videos just for you. Passionate about something niche? Reddit has thousands of vibrant communities with people that share your interests. Alternatively, find out what’s trending across all of Reddit on r/popular. Reddit is also anonymous so you can be yourself, with your Reddit profile and persona disconnected from your real-world identity.
Stack Overflow is the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their programming knowledge, and build their careers.
Discover Peer To Peer (P2P) websites
Sites that distribute software to facilitate the direct exchange of files between users. P2P includes software that enables file search and sharing across a network without dependence on a central server.
A BitTorrent community focused on Eastern Asian media including anime, manga, music, and more
Discover Personal Sites websites
Sites consisting primarily of user-generated content that serves as a vehicle for self-promotion on which a variety of personal experiences or interests are shared. These sites do not represent businesses, institutions or governmental entities although they may mention or be sponsored by such bodies. Content on these sites tends to be dynamic in nature. Content topic and tone may vary from benign to extreme or vacillate between the two as determined by the author. Reader comments may also contain mixed content.
Explore trending topics on Tumblr. See all of the GIFs, fan art, and general conversation about the internet’s favorite things.
财经网——秉承《财经》杂志理念，严守新闻专业主义精神，坚持客观、中道、理性、建设性前提下批评性立场，整合《财经》杂志与财讯传媒旗下20余家媒体资源，融汇贯通海内外同品质媒体精华，以专业的网络新闻采编团队和强大的国际国内专家阵容，向希望一览海内外重大财经新闻并寻求真相的访问者，提供全方位的新闻、分析、评论与可信赖的信息源。为希望深度参与的访问者提供博客、微社区等参与、交流、观点传播、自我价值展现平台。
Discover Piracy/Copyright Concerns websites
Sites that provide information or technology for cracking or pirating software or other protected intellectual property, and sites that distribute such media.
The official YTS YIFY Movies Torrents website. Download free yify movies torrents in 720p, 1080p and 3D quality. The fastest downloads at the smallest size.
Discover Potentially Unwanted Software websites
Sites that are not malicious sources but that host software with undesirable behavior or cause undesirable browser behavior such as such as intrusive adware, adware servers used exclusively by intrusive adware, and browser hijackers.
Softonic : Trouvez les meilleures applications pour votre appareil, avec tests, actualités, articles, téléchargements gratuits. Bienvenue dans le guid
Descarga tus apps de Android de forma sencilla en Uptodown: las últimas APK actualizadas, totalmente gratis y sin virus.
Discover Radio/Audio Streams websites
Sites that provide streams or downloads of radio, music, or other audio content-typically more than 15 minutes in length.
Spotify is a digital music service that gives you access to millions of songs.
Discover and play over 265 million music tracks. Join the world’s largest online community of artists, bands, DJs, and audio creators.
喜马拉雅是国内领先的音频分享平台, 汇集了有声小说、儿童故事、相声评书、京剧戏曲、新闻段子、广播电台等数亿条免费声音内容, 听书、听小说、听故事、听儿歌、听音乐, 为您找到每一天的精神食粮！
Discover Real Estate websites
Sites that provide information on renting, buying, or selling real estate or properties. Also includes vacation property rentals such as time-shares and vacation condos.
Malaysia's #1 shopping platform for baby & kids essentials, toys, fashion & electronic items, and more! Lowest Price Guaranteed | Cashback Deals | Shopee Mall
Search homes for sale, new construction homes, apartments, and houses for rent. See property values. Shop mortgages.
Discover Reference websites
Sites containing personal, professional, or educational reference, including online dictionaries, maps, censuses, almanacs, library catalogues, genealogy-related sites and scientific information.
Wikipedia is a free online encyclopedia, created and edited by volunteers around the world and hosted by the Wikimedia Foundation.
知乎，中文互联网高质量的问答社区和创作者聚集的原创内容平台，于 2011 年 1 月正式上线，以「让人们更好的分享知识、经验和见解，找到自己的解答」为品牌使命。知乎凭借认真、专业、友善的社区氛围、独特的产品机制以及结构化和易获得的优质内容，聚集了中文互联网科技、商业、影视、时尚、文化等领域最具创造力的人群，已成为综合性、全品类、在诸多领域具有关键影响力的知识分享社区和创作者聚集的原创内容平台，建立起了以社区驱动的内容变现商业模式。
Discover Search Engines websites
Sites that support searching the Internet, indices, and directories.
腾讯网从2003年创立至今，已经成为集新闻信息，区域垂直生活服务、社会化媒体资讯和产品为一体的互联网媒体平台。腾讯网下设新闻、科技、财经、娱乐、体育、汽车、时尚等多个频道，充分满足用户对不同类型资讯的需求。同时专注不同领域内容，打造精品栏目，并顺应技术发展趋势，推出网络直播等创新形式，改变了用户获取资讯的方式和习惯。
Discover Shopping websites
Sites that provide or advertise the means to obtain goods or services. Includes sites that list prices or have a clear way to order merchandise and also includes retail shopping outlets, classified advertisements, price comparisons, hot deals, bargains, etc. Does not include sites that can be classified in other categories (such as Vehicles or Weapons).
淘寶讓您隨心淘超值商品，爲您提供流行服飾、美妝洗護、3C數碼、大小家電、家俬家居、箱包皮具、運動戶外、五金工具、玩具等千萬件熱銷好貨。天貓淘寶海外作爲面向華人的跨境電商平台，覆蓋200多個國家和地區的消費者，其中核心站點包括：中國香港、中國澳門、中國台灣、新加坡、馬來西亞、澳洲、加拿大。
京东全球版-专业的综合网上购物商城，为您提供正品低价的购物选择、优质便捷的服务体验。商品来自全球数十万品牌商家，囊括家电、手机、计算机、服装、居家、母婴、美妆、个护、食品等丰富品类，满足各种购物需求。支持香港自提、京东集运和国际卡支付，现时已覆盖香港、澳门、台湾、新加坡、马来西亚、美国、加拿大、澳大利亚、新西兰和日本等海外200多个国家和地区。
Discover Social Network websites
Sites that enable people to connect with others to form an online community. Typically members describe themselves in personal Web page profiles and form interactive networks, linking them with other members based on common interests or acquaintances. Instant messaging, file sharing and Web logs (blogs) are common features of Social Networking sites. These sites may contain offensive material in the community-created content. This category may be used in conjunction with another category for more narrowly-focused social networking sites, such as professional networking sites or social networking sections of Personals/Dating sites.
Create an account or log in to Instagram - A simple, fun & creative way to capture, edit & share photos, videos & messages with friends & family.
Discover Software Downloads websites
Sites wholly dedicated to the download of software for any type of computer or computing device whether for payment or at no charge. Does not include sites or pages that offer a software download as a subset of their overall content.
E书联盟提供了文档网现有的技术、业务成果，提供了一系列在线文档工具,包含有在线PDF转换成Word转换器,内容非法检测,色情检测,宗教检测,政府公文检测,垃圾检测,文档原创度检测,文档重复检测, 标题重复检测,收录分析,排名分析,竞品分析,唯一性分析,长尾关键词推荐,文档需求挖掘,文档价格预测,智能定价,原创检测,侵权检测/通知删除,版权登记,区块链存证,论文查重,论文降重,批量去水印,洗文工具
Softonic : Trouvez les meilleures applications pour votre appareil, avec tests, actualités, articles, téléchargements gratuits. Bienvenue dans le guid
Descarga tus apps de Android de forma sencilla en Uptodown: las últimas APK actualizadas, totalmente gratis y sin virus.
Discover Sports/Recreation websites
Sites that promote or provide information about spectator sports or recreational activities. It does not include sites dedicated to hobbies such as gardening, collecting, board games, scrapbooking, quilting, etc.
Visit ESPN for live scores, highlights and sports news. Stream exclusive games on ESPN+ and play fantasy sports.
虎扑是以体育赛事和日常生活为主的专业直文化社区网站,专注于NBA直播,NBA视频,NBA赛程,NBA常规赛,NBA季后赛,NBA总决赛,NBA新闻,英超,西甲,意甲,法甲,德甲,中超,欧冠,亚冠,游戏电竞,英雄联盟等全部篮球足球电竞排球赛事,以步行街为代表的专业论坛
پایگاه اطلاع رسانی ورزشی برای فارسی زبانان كه اخبار حوزه ورزش (فوتبال،والیبال ،بسكتبال و...)ونتایج بازیها و جداول لیگ های ورزشی را بصورت زنده ارائه می کند
Discover Streaming Media websites
Sites that provide streams or downloads of audio or video clips-typically less than 15 minutes or less in length. Also includes sites that provide downloaders and players for audio and video clips.
Youtube.com is ranked number 2 in the world and links to network IP address 216.58.198.206.
Online download videos from YouTube for FREE to PC, mobile. Supports downloading all formats: MP4, 3GP, WebM, HD videos, convert YouTube to MP3, M4A
Discover Suspicious websites
Sites considered to have suspicious content and/or intent that poses an elevated security or privacy risk. This categorization is determined by analysis of web reputation factors. Also includes sites that are part of the Web and email spam ecosystem. If a site is determined to be clearly malicious or benign, it will be placed in a different category.
Hitomi.la is the best source of free hentai doujinshi, manga, artist CG, and anime.
咪咕视频全程直播北京冬奥会等国内外各大体育赛事，CBA直播，亚冠、中超、西甲、德甲、意甲、欧联、欧冠直播，女排、乒乓、滑冰、斯诺克直播，WWE、UFC直播，精彩不断。
Discover Technology/Internet websites
Sites that sponsor or provide information, news, reviews, opinions and coverage of computing, computing devices and technology, consumer electronics, and general technology. Also includes sites of technology-related organizations and companies.
CSDN是全球知名中文IT技术交流平台,创建于1999年,包含原创博客、精品问答、职业培训、技术论坛、资源下载等产品服务,提供原创、优质、完整内容的专业IT技术开发社区.
Discover Travel websites
Sites that promote or provide opportunity for travel planning, including finding and making travel reservations, sharing of travel experiences (pro or con) vehicle rentals, descriptions of travel destinations, or promotions for hotels/casinos or other travel related accommodations. Mass transit information including but not limited to posting of schedules/fares or any other public transportation-related data are also included in this category.
Discover TV/Video Streams websites
Sites that provide streams or downloads of television, movie, Webcam, or other video content-typically more than 15 minutes in length.
Watch Netflix movies & TV shows online or stream right to your smart TV, game console, PC, Mac, mobile, tablet and more.
爱奇艺(IQIYI.COM)拥有海量、优质、高清的影视剧集等视频内容。爱奇艺VIP限时新用户特惠：首月6元，会员畅看顶级视听品质体验！当前热播《唐朝诡事录》《一年一度喜剧大赛2》《航海王》《请君》
Discover Uncategorized websites
Sites that are not currently rated or that cannot be rated into any other category.
TikTok - trends start here. On a device or on the web, viewers can watch and discover millions of personalized short videos. Download the app to get started.
飞书——先进企业协作与管理平台，不仅一站式整合及时沟通、智能日历、音视频会议、飞书文档、云盘等办公协作套件，更提供飞书OKR、飞书招聘、飞书绩效等组织管理产品，让目标更清晰，信息流动更顺畅，每一个人工作更高效更愉悦。先进团队，先用飞书。
Discover Vehicles websites
Sites that provide information on or promote vehicles, boats, or aircraft, including sites that support online purchase of vehicles or parts.
懂车帝是一个汽车资讯平台，懂车更懂你。懂车帝资讯平台会聪明地分析你的兴趣爱好，自动为你推荐喜欢的汽车内容，提供最新汽车报价，汽车图片，汽车价格大全，汽车新闻、行情、评测、导购等内容，是提供信息最快最全的中国汽车网站，看车选车买车就上懂车帝。
Discover Web Ads/Analytics websites
Sites that provide online advertisements, banners, or the means to identify and market to existing or potential customers based on their browsing or online purchasing habits including but not limited to Web analytics sites such as visitor tracking and ranking sites. Includes social plugins and analytics that allow site visitors to share, vote for, or signal their appreciation of a site or its content (e.g. Facebook "Like" or Google "+1" plugins).
Google Marketing Platform offers an enterprise analytics solution to gain insights into your advertising, marketing, customers, and sales.
Taboola is the world's leading discovery & native advertising platform that helps people explore what's interesting and new in the moment of next.
Discover Web Hosting websites
Sites of organizations that provide top-level domain pages, as well as web communities, blog hosting sites, and other hosting services.
Create a free website or build a blog with ease on WordPress.com. Dozens of free, customizable, mobile-ready designs and themes. Free hosting and support.
Explore trending topics on Tumblr. See all of the GIFs, fan art, and general conversation about the internet’s favorite things.
FC2 is a portal site which brings you a pleasant web life providing blog/website/analyzer services and others. Our blog service is ranked No.2 domestically and supported by wide range of users including both beginners and heavy users. We offer as many as 30 different services.
